Biophysical Society announces 2018 Future of Biophysics symposium speakers

The Biophysical Society is pleased to announce the speakers for the Future of Biophysics Burroughs Wellcome Fund Symposium. Now in its eighth year and supported by supported by the Burroughs Wellcome Fund, the Symposium highlights exciting research by young investigators at the interface of the physical and life sciences.

