Austrian Cellist and Conductor, Heinrich Schiff Dies at Age 65
Heinrich Schiff, Austrian cellist and conductor, has passed away at the age of 65 in Vienna. He studied cello with Tobias Khne and Andr Navarra and made his solo debut in Vienna and London in 1971.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nobel no-show: Dylan not coming to Stockholm to...
|Nov '16
|What A Waste
|1
|A Danish delight - central Alberta museum highl...
|Nov '16
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Sweden phases out fossil fuels in attempt to ru... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Adele - offers to be surrogate' to gay people (May '16)
|May '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|1
|SINGER: No proof man causes global warming (Dec '10)
|Mar '16
|IB DaMann
|560
|Germany and France in nuclear weapons dispute a... (Nov '10)
|Feb '16
|Japanese Gun laws
|3
|Ottawa's Ben Ing named head chef of acclaimed N... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|nice going
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC