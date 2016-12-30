Austrian Cellist and Conductor, Heinr...

Austrian Cellist and Conductor, Heinrich Schiff Dies at Age 65

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Heinrich Schiff, Austrian cellist and conductor, has passed away at the age of 65 in Vienna. He studied cello with Tobias Khne and Andr Navarra and made his solo debut in Vienna and London in 1971.

