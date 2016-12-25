AGC expanding CDMO biz through $500m CMC Biologics buy
AGC Asahi Glass has signed an agreement to buy CMC Biologics, the second biologics CDMO acquisition for the Japanese chemicals firm in three months. The firm said it is paying around A 60bn for the contract development and manufacturing organization , adding 530 employees and production facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and US sites in Seattle and Berkeley.
