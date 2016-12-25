Abdul Khattab Gears Up For Thorslundv...

Abdul Khattab Gears Up For Thorslundvs. Jorneac Card

Tuesday Read more: Boxing Scene

Abdul Khattab will face 'The Dane Slayer' Arman Torosyan on January 21 at the Struer Energi Park in Demark. The hard-hitting Torosyan is a feared figure in the Danish fight scene having previously ended the careers of fan favourites Reda Zam Zam and Torben Keller.

Chicago, IL

