Zambia: Govt, DR Congo Sign Trade Deal
Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a bilateral trade agreement to begin operations on the one-stop border post at Kasumbalesa in Chilabombwe District on the Copperbelt Province. The agreement was signed by Zambia's Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe and DRC's External Trade Minister Jean Lucien Bussaa Tongba at the Mukuba Hotel in Ndola yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
