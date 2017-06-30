Zambia: Govt, DR Congo Sign Trade Deal

Zambia: Govt, DR Congo Sign Trade Deal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo have signed a bilateral trade agreement to begin operations on the one-stop border post at Kasumbalesa in Chilabombwe District on the Copperbelt Province. The agreement was signed by Zambia's Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe and DRC's External Trade Minister Jean Lucien Bussaa Tongba at the Mukuba Hotel in Ndola yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 28 True Christian wi... 2
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC