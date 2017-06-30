UPDATE 1-Militia violence shutters Banro gold mine in east Congo

Fighting between the Congolese army and a local militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has forced Banro Corp's Namoya gold mine to suspend all operations and temporarily evacuate its staff, the company said on Monday. Twenty-three trucks belonging to a contractor of the mine were caught in cross-fire between soldiers and a local self-defense militia - identified by the army as Mai-Mai Yakutumba - near the town of Lulimba, Banro said in a statement.

