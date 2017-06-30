Uganda: DR Congo Rebels Kidnap 21 Tan...

Uganda: DR Congo Rebels Kidnap 21 Tanzania, Uganda Drivers

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo have allegedly abducted 21 drivers, 18 of who are Tanzanians working with Alistair Cargo Transport Company. Alistair transport manager Anna Mbise said the incident is said to have occurred on Thursday morning after an intensive fire exchange between DRC police officers and the rebels.

Chicago, IL

