Tragic death of boy, 4, who starved t...

Tragic death of boy, 4, who starved to death prompts calls for schools to do more

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Chadruck Mbala Mulo, 4, who was mute, died of starvation after he was unable to alert anyone when his mother, Esther Eketi-Mulo, had an epileptic fit. A coroner has demanded a nationwide schools alert system be put into place following the death of Chadrack Mbala Mulo, who starved to death while hugging his mother's dead body at their flat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC