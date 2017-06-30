Tanzania passes bills on renegotiatio...

Tanzania passes bills on renegotiation of mining, gas contracts

16 hrs ago

Tanzania's parliament passed two laws late on Monday allowing the government to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts, despite pleas from the mining association for more time. "Parliament has passed two legislation - the Natural Wealth and Resources and the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts bills," the state-run Tanzania Information Services said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

