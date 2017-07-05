Tanzania appeals to DRC to help release 21 abducted nationals

Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday appealed to authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to help release its 21 nationals abducted late last month by Mai Mai rebels in the jungles of the vast central African nation. They were abducted at Lulimba area, 100 km away from Baraka town in South Kivu, while heading to Namoya Gold Mine in Mainiema Province.

