Tanzania appeals to DRC to help release 21 abducted nationals
Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday appealed to authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to help release its 21 nationals abducted late last month by Mai Mai rebels in the jungles of the vast central African nation. They were abducted at Lulimba area, 100 km away from Baraka town in South Kivu, while heading to Namoya Gold Mine in Mainiema Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC