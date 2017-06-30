Murielle Lorilloux has been appointed Vodafone Romania's CEO

Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodacom in the Democratic Republic of Congo , has been appointed Vodafone Romania's CEO, effective September 1st, 2017, and will report to Ahmed Essam, CEO Europe Cluster. She will replace Ravinder Takkar, who will take on the position of Chairman Vodafone Group Services, Regional Business Development, in which he will be responsible for representing Vodafone's interests in India and for developing the business in the Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific Region .

