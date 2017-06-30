Murielle Lorilloux has been appointed Vodafone Romania's CEO
Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodacom in the Democratic Republic of Congo , has been appointed Vodafone Romania's CEO, effective September 1st, 2017, and will report to Ahmed Essam, CEO Europe Cluster. She will replace Ravinder Takkar, who will take on the position of Chairman Vodafone Group Services, Regional Business Development, in which he will be responsible for representing Vodafone's interests in India and for developing the business in the Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific Region .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 28
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC