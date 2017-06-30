METALS-London copper steadies near one-week low as dollar eases
MELBOURNE, July 6 London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows as the dollar eased back from highs triggered by a Federal Reserve meeting that clouded the outlook for the pace of future interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.1 percent to $5,845 a tonne by 0255 GMT.
