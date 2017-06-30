Maria Borges - First African Model Of...

Maria Borges - First African Model Of The *Century* To Make An Elle U.S. Cover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weekend

Inside the pages of the glossy, the Angola-born star shared an inspiring message of why her cover is so sentimental. "The fashion industry is here for everyone, [regardless] of colour or race ," she told Elle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Tue True Christian wi... 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,167 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC