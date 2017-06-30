How The Democratic Republic of the Co...

How The Democratic Republic of the Congo Beat Ebola In 42 Days

Read more: The Atlantic

The latest outbreak was swiftly contained by a fast, decisive response, acting as a model for containing infectious diseases in remote places. As anti-climaxes go, it was a most welcome one.

Chicago, IL

