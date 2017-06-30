Ebola Outbreak Declared Over in Democratic Republic of Congo After Four Deaths
A small outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo is over, the World Health Organization said Sunday. Four people died and four survived being infected by the virus, WHO said.
