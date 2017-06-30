DR Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak
The Congolese health minister today declared the end of an Ebola outbreak in a remote northeastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo which caused four deaths in the area. On May 12, officials declared an outbreak of the highly contagious disease, the eighth to date in the sprawling country, in Bas-Uele province - an equatorial forest zone near the Central African Republic.
