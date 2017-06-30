Congo-Kinshasa: Belgium, the U.S., France and the 'Elimination' of Patrice Lumumba
French diplomats criticised Belgium and the US for their behaviour in Congo after it won its independence in 1960 but one called for the "elimination" of prime minister, Patrice Lumumba, some months before his murder in the rebel province of Katanga. On the 57th anniversary of Congolese independence, RFI reveals the contents of French diplomatic cables sent at the time.
