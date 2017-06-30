Congo court convicts soldiers for massacre in disputed Kasai region
A Democratic Republic of Congo court convicted seven soldiers on Thursday for the murder of suspected militia members in the country's insurrection-ravaged Kasai region. The court in the central Congolese city of Mbuji Mayi sentenced two army majors to 20 years in prison and three other soldiers to 15 years for murder and improperly disposing of weapons, defense lawyer Jimmy Bashile told Reuters.
