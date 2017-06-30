Burundi: Traders of 'Grenier Du Burundi' Market Relocated to Cotebu Market
The Bujumbura Mayor's decision to relocate traders of 'Grenier du Burundi' market in Bujumbura city center to 'COTEBU' market in Ngagara zone has been implemented since this morning. Some traders say their goods are still locked up in the former market.
