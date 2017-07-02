AU mediates potential electoral dispu...

AU mediates potential electoral disputes in DR Congo, Gabon

The African Union is mediating to resolve potential electoral disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Gabon. Speaking on Saturday at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 29th AU Summit being held from June 27 to July 4 in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, Minata Samate Cessouma, commissioner for Political Affairs at the AU, said resolving electoral disputes is at the heart of ensuring welfare of the continent's youth.

