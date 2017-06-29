WHO vaccinates 30 million Africans ag...

WHO vaccinates 30 million Africans against Ebola

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Kigali, June 29 More than 30 million people, the majority in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been vaccinated against Ebola, a UN agency said. The World Health Organization regional director for Africa Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said on Wednesday that she was currently working with the DRC ministry of health to announce the end of Ebola outbreak in the country, Efe news reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Wed True Christian wi... 2
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC