WHO vaccinates 30 million Africans against Ebola

Kigali, June 29 More than 30 million people, the majority in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been vaccinated against Ebola, a UN agency said. The World Health Organization regional director for Africa Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti said on Wednesday that she was currently working with the DRC ministry of health to announce the end of Ebola outbreak in the country, Efe news reported.

