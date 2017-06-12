WHO confirms Congo polio outbreaks in new eradication setback

Democratic Republic of Congo has suffered two separate outbreaks of polio, a debilitating and potentially deadly disease that the world is trying to eradicate, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Confirmation of the outbreaks in Congo's Haut-Lomami and Maniema provinces came less than a week after the WHO said polio had resurfaced in Syria, in an area partly controlled by Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.