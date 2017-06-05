Where One Canadian Mining Company Goe...

Where One Canadian Mining Company Goes, Violence Follows

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dissident Voice

Last week a police officer and soldier were killed at a Banro Corporation run mine in the east of the country. One "assailant" was also killed at the Toronto-based company's Namoya mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dissident Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC