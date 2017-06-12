We must do more to halt the wicked trade in conflict minerals

MONEY for mobile phones and many other everyday electrical equipment we take for granted has paid for natural materials that have funded some of the world's most brutal conflicts. The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund has seen first-hand the suffering, slavery and human rights abuses caused by so-called conflict minerals like tin, coltan, tungsten, tantalum and gold, through our work with poor communities in Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.