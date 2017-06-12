We must do more to halt the wicked tr...

We must do more to halt the wicked trade in conflict minerals

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

MONEY for mobile phones and many other everyday electrical equipment we take for granted has paid for natural materials that have funded some of the world's most brutal conflicts. The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund has seen first-hand the suffering, slavery and human rights abuses caused by so-called conflict minerals like tin, coltan, tungsten, tantalum and gold, through our work with poor communities in Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC