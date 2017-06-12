We must do more to halt the wicked trade in conflict minerals
MONEY for mobile phones and many other everyday electrical equipment we take for granted has paid for natural materials that have funded some of the world's most brutal conflicts. The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund has seen first-hand the suffering, slavery and human rights abuses caused by so-called conflict minerals like tin, coltan, tungsten, tantalum and gold, through our work with poor communities in Colombia and the Democratic Republic of Congo .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC