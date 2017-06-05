We have the capacity to deal with Ebola - Oluwole, ex-MDCAN President
Immediate past President of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria , Dr. Steven Oluwole, says Nigeria's capacity to deal with Ebola is unquestionable amid new outbreak of the virus in Democratic Republic of Congo. Oluwole also speaks on the release of the new batch of Chibok girls.
