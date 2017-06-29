Vodafone Romania appoints Frenchwoman...

Vodafone Romania appoints Frenchwoman as CEO

Frenchwoman Murielle Lorilloux , CEO of Vodacom in the Democratic Republic of Congo , has been appointed Vodafone Romania's CEO, effective September 1, 2017, the company announced in a press release. She will replace Ravinder Takkar, who will take on the position of Chairman Vodafone Group Services, Regional Business Development , in which he will be responsible for representing Vodafone's interests in India and for developing the business in the Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific Region .

