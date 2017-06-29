US accuses Nigeria of using child sol...

US accuses Nigeria of using child soldiers

A United States 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report has accused Nigeria of involving children under the age of 18 in its military operations in "hostile environments." But the Army in a swift reaction, dismissed the report as not only baseless but designed to tarnish its hard-earned image.

