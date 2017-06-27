UPDATE 1-DR Congo hikes key rate to 2...

UPDATE 1-DR Congo hikes key rate to 20 pct to stabilise franc -central bank

Democratic Republic of Congo raised its key interest rate to 20 percent from 14 percent on Monday as it sought to stabilise its volatile franc currency, the central bank said in a statement. The Congolese franc has lost half of its value against the dollar over the past year due to low tax revenues from foreign investors and high government deficits.

