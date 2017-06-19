Understanding vaccine derived polio o...

Understanding vaccine derived polio outbreaks

Outbreaks of vaccine-derived polio have been reported this month in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Syria, according to the World Health Organization . At least 17 cases were identified in Syria and at least four in Congo.

