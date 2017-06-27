Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep ...

Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

11 hrs ago

A deal on cutting nearly $600 million from the UN peacekeeping budget was reached Wednesday following weeks of negotiations over US demands for sharp cost reductions, UN diplomats said. Under the deal reached by a General Assembly budget committee, the United Nations will spend $7.3 billion on peacekeeping in the coming year, down from the current $7.87 billion -- roughly a seven percent cut -- according to diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

Chicago, IL

