Under US pressure, UN agrees deep cuts to peacekeeping

A tentative deal to cut nearly $600 million from the UN peacekeeping budget was reached on Wednesday, capping weeks of tough negotiations over US demands for a sharp reduction in costs, UN diplomats said. Under the deal agreed by a budget committee of the General Assembly, the United Nations will spend $7.3 billion on peacekeeping in the coming year, down from the current $7.87 billion - roughly a seven percent cut - according to diplomats familiar with the negotiations.

Chicago, IL

