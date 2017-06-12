UN says 9 countries to account for half of world population growth by 2050
The UN says nine countries will account for half of the world's population growth from 7.6 billion in 2017 to 9.8 billion in 2050. The UN in a projection, named India, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, the United States, Uganda and Indonesia, the report from the UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs, as the nine countries.
