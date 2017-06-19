UN Population Award Ceremony June 32, 2017 - Courtesy of UN Official Website
The survey also predicts that the number of persons over 60 will exceed 1 billion for the first time in 2018, children under 15 years make up about one quarter of the world's inhabitants and the world's population will reach 8 billion in 2033. In June 2017, the world's population stands at almost 7.6 billion, increasing at a rate of 1.1 percent annually.
