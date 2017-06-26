UN: Half of world's population growth is likely to occur in Africa
Nigeria will overtake the United States to become the third-most populous country in the world by 2050, according to a United Nations report. Currently the seventh-most populous country in the world, the West African nation is projected to surpass the 300 million people mark by 2050, according to The World Population Prospects 2017.
