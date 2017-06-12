U.S. warns of new reports Congo troops killing, raping women, children
The United States warned on Friday that it had received new reports from within Democratic Republic of Congo accusing Congolese troops of actively carrying out a campaign of killing and raping women and children in the central Kasai region. "Reports of the Congolese government's campaign of murder and rape of women and children should shock us into action.
