U.S. urges U.N. chief to look into who killed investigators in Congo

The United States on Monday called for the United Nations to investigate who murdered two U.N. sanctions monitors in Democratic Republic of Congo amid mounting criticism of the Congolese authorities' own inquiry. American Michael Sharp and Swede Zaida Catalan disappeared in March in central Congo's Kasai region, where hundreds have died since last July in an insurrection against the government.

Chicago, IL

