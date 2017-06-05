Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Cong...

Turkey seizes tonne of heroin in Congo-flagged ship raid - police

ISTANBUL: Turkish security forces have seized more than a tonne of heroin hidden in a Democratic Republic of Congo-flagged cargo ship in a raid in international waters, the largest such seizure in recent Turkish history, police said on Wednesday. The operation was launched after the narcotics squad received a tip-off that the ship, Commander Tide, was heading towards Turkey with a major drugs consignment, police said in a statement.

