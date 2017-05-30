Trump admitting Islamist refugees at ...

Trump admitting Islamist refugees at an accelerated rate

17 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

The Trump administration is admitted 20% more refugees in May than it did in April, and many of them were Islamists from places like Syria, Sudan, and Somalia. A total of 3,957 refugees were admitted into the United States in May, a 19.3 percent increase over April's figures.

