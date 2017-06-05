Third refugee family to arrive soon i...

Third refugee family to arrive soon in Sackville

Wednesday

Over the past year the Sackville Refugee Response Coalition , supported by hundreds of local residents, has welcomed two families from war-torn Syria to begin new lives in Canada. Now, the landing of a third family is imminent, this time from Africa.

Chicago, IL

