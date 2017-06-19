Teacher training model making changes...

Teacher training model making changes in Africa -

Xenia Daily Gazette

Cedarville professor Dr. Timothy Heaton has created a curriculum and discovered a way to deliver it to teachers that he hopes brings positive results for Christian schools in the United States and society-impacting change in Africa. Heaton unveiled this innovative model for teacher development at the Association of Christian Schools International Higher Education Forum for Teacher Educators May 30. Representatives from 20 Christian universities attended.

