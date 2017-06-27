Tanzania's Ban On Refugee Groups Hind...

Tanzania's Ban On Refugee Groups Hinders Humanitarian Assistance

A move by Tanzania to ban refugees from entering the country in groups could undermine efforts to protect them and to provide humanitarian assistance, the United Nations refugee agency . Tanzania's home affairs minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, announced recently the government would no longer accept groups of refugees at the border, instead it would vet individual cases before granting refugee status.

Chicago, IL

