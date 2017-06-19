South Africa: DRC's Kabila 'Still Has a Friend in SA', Says Zuma
President Jacob Zuma has made it clear that his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, still has a friend in South Africa. Despite international concern about violence in parts of the DRC and pressure from some of the DRC's closest allies for the country to hold its overdue elections, Zuma expressed satisfaction with progress made in that country over the years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 22
|Michael
|1
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC