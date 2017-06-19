South Africa: DRC's Kabila 'Still Has...

South Africa: DRC's Kabila 'Still Has a Friend in SA', Says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has made it clear that his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, still has a friend in South Africa. Despite international concern about violence in parts of the DRC and pressure from some of the DRC's closest allies for the country to hold its overdue elections, Zuma expressed satisfaction with progress made in that country over the years.

Chicago, IL

