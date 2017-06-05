Shortage of Ethically Sourced Cobalt ...

Shortage of Ethically Sourced Cobalt Causes Trouble for GE, Apple, Tesla

Major manufacturers like Tesla and General Electric are facing a severe shortage of ethically sourced cobalt, and the metal is expected to increase in demand by 500 percent, says OilPrice.com. Amazon, too, needs the metal for its Kindle, and other consumer electronics are contributing to the demand and resulting shortage of supply.

Chicago, IL

