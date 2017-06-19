Scalextric maker Hornby boosted by sh...

Scalextric maker Hornby boosted by shareholder acquisition

Shares in Hornby steamed ahead this week after the model train maker was the subject of a mandatory takeover from its largest shareholder. Phoenix Asset Management snapped up a 20 per cent stake in the company from New Pistoia Income Limited - the same fund that failed with an attempt to oust chairman Roger Canham back in April.

