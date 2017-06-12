Rwanda genocide shaped me, Congolese ...

Rwanda genocide shaped me, Congolese ex-rebel tells court

Read more: Yahoo!

A former Congolese rebel commander told war crimes judges Wednesday the "horrific events" he saw during Rwanda's 1994 genocide shaped him to vow to do everything he could to prevent "it happening again". Almost two years after his trial opened, Bosco Ntaganda took the stand for the first time expected to talk about events in 2002 and 2003, when his rebel forces rampaged through neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo's gold-rich Ituri province, murdering and raping civilians and plundering their possessions.

Chicago, IL

