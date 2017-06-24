Roundup: 358 mln USD raised to suppor...

Roundup: 358 mln USD raised to support refugees in Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Countries and donor agencies at an international refugee summit in Uganda on Friday pledged 358 million U.S. dollars to cater for the over 1.2 million refugees in Uganda. The European Union , the United States , China, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank are among those that pledged to raise the funds at the Solidarity Summit convened by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Thu Michael 1
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC