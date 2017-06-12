Risk of polio spread spikes in DRC af...

Risk of polio spread spikes in DRC after 2 outbreaks, WHO says

WICU12 Erie

Two separate outbreaks of polio have been reported in remote parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a setback for large-scale efforts to eradicate the highly infectious and potentially fatal disease. There is a high risk of the disease spreading across the country, though not beyond its borders, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday in a statement.

