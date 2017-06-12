Refugee honorees to replace grand mar...

Refugee honorees to replace grand marshal for 2017 PRIDE parade

For the first time in its 36-year history festival history, the Columbus PRIDE parade and festival will recognize local LGBTQ refugees in lieu of a grand marshal. About 15 refugees will ride on a float at Saturday's parade as community honorees, and will serve as a key element of this year's event at its new location on the Riverfront.

