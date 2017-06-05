Refugee and Utah doctor returning to ...

Refugee and Utah doctor returning to Congo to treat others

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Orem a Eumbo Kasongo puts on a pair of scrubs to go to work. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he's seen people use them as church clothes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May 16 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,243 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC