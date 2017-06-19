Race Is on to Mine Metal Powering Electric Vehicles
The race is on to supply more of the cobalt needed for batteries in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles - and that means fresh competition for the big players Glencore Plc and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A pipeline of projects is looming in places including Australia, the U.S. and Canada after cobalt prices more than doubled in the past year.
